Binghamton hosts Vermont following Deloney’s 20-point game

Vermont Catamounts (22-5, 14-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-13, 8-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -12.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Aaron Deloney scored 20 points in Vermont’s 86-59 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bearcats are 5-7 on their home court. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Dan Petcash shooting 51.6% from 3-point range.

The Catamounts are 14-1 in America East play. Vermont has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won the last meeting 82-51 on Feb. 10. Justin Mazzulla scored 13 points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Ryan Davis is shooting 58.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

