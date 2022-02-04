OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Binghamton hosts Maine after Falko’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:02 AM

Maine Black Bears (4-17, 1-9 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-10, 6-4 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on the Maine Black Bears after Jacob Falko scored 29 points in Binghamton’s 77-61 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Bearcats have gone 4-5 at home. Binghamton scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Black Bears are 1-9 against America East opponents. Maine is eighth in the America East allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won the last meeting 73-65 on Jan. 16. Falko scored 22 points points to help lead the Bearcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falko is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Christian Hinckson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Vukasin Masic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Maks Kalnjscek is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

