Bieniemy leads UTEP against North Texas after 36-point outing

UTEP Miners (13-8, 7-3 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (15-4, 9-1 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (13-8, 7-3 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (15-4, 9-1 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the North Texas Mean Green after Jamal Bieniemy scored 36 points in UTEP’s 72-70 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Mean Green are 9-2 in home games. North Texas is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Miners are 7-3 in C-USA play. UTEP is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mean Green and Miners face off Monday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mean Green. Mardrez McBride is averaging 10.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Souley Boum averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Bieniemy is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Miners: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.