OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » College Basketball » Betson and the Chicago…

Betson and the Chicago State Cougars visit conference foe SFA

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago State Cougars (6-19, 2-10 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 8-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks host Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars in WAC action.

The ‘Jacks have gone 10-3 at home. SFA ranks eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Kensmil leads the ‘Jacks with 6.9 boards.

The Cougars are 2-10 against conference opponents. Chicago State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The ‘Jacks won 81-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Kensmil led the ‘Jacks with 19 points, and Bryce Johnson led the Cougars with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is shooting 58.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the ‘Jacks. Calvin Solomon is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Betson is averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Coreyoun Rushin is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up