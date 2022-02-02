OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Betson and the Chicago…

Betson and the Chicago State Cougars visit conference foe Abilene Christian

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago State Cougars (6-15, 2-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-7, 5-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -17; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Coryon Mason and the Abilene Christian Wildcats host Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in home games. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC scoring 76.3 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Cougars are 2-6 in conference games. Chicago State gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhi Morris averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Mason is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Betson is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up