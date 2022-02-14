OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Bethune-Cookman visits Jackson State following Garrett’s 24-point showing

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-17, 5-7 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-16, 5-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -6.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Jackson State Tigers after Marcus Garrett scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 71-63 overtime victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers are 3-2 in home games. Jackson State is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 5-7 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is sixth in the SWAC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Dylan Robertson averaging 6.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 55-50 on Jan. 22. Kevin Davis scored 18 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.8 points. Terence Lewis II is averaging 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

Joe French is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.3 points. Garrett is averaging 16 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

