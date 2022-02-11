Bethune-Cookman faces Alcorn State following Davis’ 23-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-17, 4-7 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-14, 8-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-17, 4-7 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-14, 8-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays the Alcorn State Braves after Kevin Davis scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 66-63 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Braves are 2-2 in home games. Alcorn State allows 72.0 points and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-7 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman gives up 68.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Braves won the last matchup 70-67 on Jan. 25. Justin Thomas scored 16 points points to help lead the Braves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Joe French is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Davis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

