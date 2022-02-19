CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Bertram leads Binghamton against…

Bertram leads Binghamton against UMass-Lowell after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Binghamton Bearcats (10-13, 7-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-12, 5-8 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Tyler Bertram scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 68-67 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The River Hawks have gone 7-4 in home games. UMass-Lowell is the top team in the America East with 33.3 points in the paint led by Gregory Hammond averaging 0.8.

The Bearcats are 7-7 in America East play. Binghamton has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won the last meeting 68-63 on Jan. 2. Jacob Falko scored 20 points to help lead the Bearcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allin Blunt is shooting 43.9% and averaging 11.3 points for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Falko is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Christian Hinckson is averaging 9.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up