Benning, Fairfield Stags to visit Perez, Manhattan Jaspers

Fairfield Stags (12-16, 6-11 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 7-10 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (12-16, 6-11 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 7-10 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taj Benning and the Fairfield Stags visit Jose Perez and the Manhattan Jaspers in MAAC action Sunday.

The Jaspers have gone 7-3 in home games. Manhattan has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Stags have gone 6-11 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Jaspers won the last matchup 74-67 on Feb. 16. Perez scored 21 points points to help lead the Jaspers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez is averaging 19.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 11 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

Supreme Cook is averaging 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Stags. Benning is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.