Benning and the Fairfield Stags visit conference foe Iona

Fairfield Stags (12-15, 6-10 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (21-5, 13-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -12; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Taj Benning and the Fairfield Stags take on Tyson Jolly and the Iona Gaels in MAAC action.

The Gaels have gone 10-0 at home. Iona leads the MAAC with 33.8 points in the paint led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 1.2.

The Stags are 6-10 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won 80-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Joseph led the Gaels with 20 points, and Jake Wojcik led the Stags with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jolly is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Gaels. Ryan Myers is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

Benning is averaging 11.2 points for the Stags. Wojcik is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.