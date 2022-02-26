CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Benjamin leads Mount St. Mary’s past Central Connecticut

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:34 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 19 points with eight assists and Mount St. Mary’s rolled to a 65-49 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Nana Opoku added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (13-15, 9-9 Northeast Conference). Mezie Offurum had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Benjamin had eight assists.

Nigel Scantlebury scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils (7-23, 4-13). Tre Mitchell had 10 points. Andre Snoddy had eight rebounds.

