Benjamin leads Mount St. Mary’s against Merrimack after 22-point game

Merrimack Warriors (9-13, 3-5 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-12, 6-2 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Jalen Benjamin scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 71-54 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-2 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors have gone 3-5 against NEC opponents. Merrimack allows 61.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. The Mountaineers won the last meeting 57-50 on Jan. 17. Malik Jefferson scored 16 points points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Mikey Watkins is averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

