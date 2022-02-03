Benjamin leads Mount St. Mary’s against Merrimack after 22-point game

Merrimack Warriors (9-13, 3-5 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-12, 6-2 NEC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Merrimack Warriors (9-13, 3-5 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-12, 6-2 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -6.5; over/under is 117.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays the Merrimack Warriors after Jalen Benjamin scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 71-54 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 3-5 against NEC opponents. Merrimack ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 32.6% from deep. Nick Filchner paces the Warriors shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 57-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Malik Jefferson led the Mountaineers with 16 points, and Jordan Minor led the Warriors with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Mikey Watkins is averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warriors. Minor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.