Benham carries Lipscomb past Cent. Arkansas 81-66

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:18 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Benham had a season-high 26 points as Lipscomb defeated Central Arkansas 81-66 on Saturday.

Ahsan Asadullah had 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks for Lipscomb (13-18, 6-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added 10 points. KJ Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds.

Eddy Kayouloud had 22 points and three blocks for the Bears (10-19, 7-9). Darious Hall added 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Bears. Central Arkansas defeated Lipscomb 93-88 on Jan. 9.

