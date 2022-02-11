OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Belmont takes road win…

Belmont takes road win streak into matchup with Southeast Missouri State

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Belmont Bruins (20-5, 11-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-14, 6-6 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Southeast Missouri State aiming to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Redhawks are 7-3 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bruins are 11-2 against OVC opponents. Belmont is ninth in the OVC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Will Richard averaging 1.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bruins won 102-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Nick Muszynski led the Bruins with 17 points, and Eric Reed Jr. led the Redhawks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed is averaging 14.9 points for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Ben Sheppard is averaging 16.3 points for the Bruins. Jacobi Wood is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up