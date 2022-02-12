Belmont plays Southeast Missouri State on 7-game win streak

Belmont Bruins (20-5, 11-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-14, 6-6 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Belmont Bruins (20-5, 11-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-14, 6-6 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -12.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will attempt to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory against Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks have gone 7-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Bruins have gone 11-2 against OVC opponents. Belmont is second in the OVC scoring 79.2 points per game and is shooting 49.0%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 102-62 on Jan. 7. Nick Muszynski scored 17 points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Reed Jr. is averaging 14.9 points for the Redhawks. Nana Akenten is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Grayson Murphy is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard is averaging 17.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

