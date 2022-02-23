Belmont plays No. 19 Murray State following Sheppard’s 20-point game

Belmont Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) at Murray State Racers (26-2, 16-0 OVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) at Murray State Racers (26-2, 16-0 OVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the No. 19 Murray State Racers after Ben Sheppard scored 20 points in Belmont’s 73-62 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Racers have gone 14-0 in home games. Murray State averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Bruins are 14-2 against OVC opponents. Belmont scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last meeting 82-60 on Jan. 15. Justice Hill scored 36 points points to help lead the Racers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 17.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Nick Muszynski is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bruins. Sheppard is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 73.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

