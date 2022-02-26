Belmont hosts Tennessee State after Marshall’s 21-point showing

Tennessee State Tigers (13-16, 8-9 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (24-6, 14-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee State Tigers (13-16, 8-9 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (24-6, 14-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -16.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces the Belmont Bruins after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 92-56 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Bruins are 12-1 in home games. Belmont is second in the OVC scoring 79.1 points while shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 8-9 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks seventh in the OVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kassim Nicholson averaging 2.8.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 88-61 on Feb. 4. Nick Muszynski scored 24 points points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Murphy is averaging 7.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bruins. Muszynski is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Nicholson is averaging 11.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Marshall is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 67.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

