Belmont aims for 25th victory this season in matchup against No. 19 Murray State

Belmont Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) at Murray State Racers (26-2, 16-0 OVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) at Murray State Racers (26-2, 16-0 OVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will aim for its 25th win this season when the Bruins visit the No. 19 Murray State Racers.

The Racers have gone 14-0 at home. Murray State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 14-2 against conference opponents. Belmont has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Racers won the last meeting 82-60 on Jan. 15. Justice Hill scored 36 points points to help lead the Racers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 17.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Grayson Murphy is averaging 7.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, six assists and 2.4 steals for the Bruins. Nick Muszynski is averaging 18.4 points and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 73.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

