CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Bellarmine hosts Lipscomb following…

Bellarmine hosts Lipscomb following Asadullah’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lipscomb Bisons (12-17, 5-9 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (16-12, 10-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Bellarmine Knights after Ahsan Asadullah scored 23 points in Lipscomb’s 75-72 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Knights are 7-4 in home games. Bellarmine is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Bisons are 5-9 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Knights won the last matchup 77-71 on Jan. 15. Dylan Penn scored 25 points points to help lead the Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Penn is averaging 16.5 points and five assists for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 12.5 points for the Bisons. Asadullah is averaging 12.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up