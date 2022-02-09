OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Bellarmine faces North Florida after Fleming’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Bellarmine Knights (13-11, 7-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (7-17, 3-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on the North Florida Ospreys after CJ Fleming scored 22 points in Bellarmine’s 75-70 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Ospreys have gone 5-4 at home. North Florida has a 6-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights have gone 7-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks fifth in the ASUN with 14.9 assists per game led by Dylan Penn averaging 4.8.

The Ospreys and Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer is averaging 15.2 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Penn is shooting 49.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Knights. Fleming is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

