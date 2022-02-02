OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Bellarmine faces Liberty after…

Bellarmine faces Liberty after Fleming’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Liberty Flames (15-7, 6-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (13-9, 7-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Liberty Flames after CJ Fleming scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 74-63 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Bellarmine is the top team in the ASUN with 35.6 points in the paint led by Dylan Penn averaging 3.2.

The Flames are 6-1 against ASUN opponents. Liberty has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fleming averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Penn is averaging 17.5 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Darius McGhee is shooting 47.0% and averaging 22.5 points for the Flames. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up