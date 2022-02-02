Bellarmine faces Liberty after Fleming’s 23-point outing

Liberty Flames (15-7, 6-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (13-9, 7-1 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Liberty Flames (15-7, 6-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (13-9, 7-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Liberty Flames after CJ Fleming scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 74-63 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Bellarmine is the top team in the ASUN with 35.6 points in the paint led by Dylan Penn averaging 3.2.

The Flames are 6-1 against ASUN opponents. Liberty has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fleming averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Penn is averaging 17.5 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Darius McGhee is shooting 47.0% and averaging 22.5 points for the Flames. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.