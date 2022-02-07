OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Bell scores 18 to lead North Texas over UTEP 66-58

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:11 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell posted 18 points and seven rebounds as North Texas won its ninth straight game, beating UTEP 66-58 on Monday night.

Abou Ousmane had 17 points and eight rebounds for North Texas (17-4, 10-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 13 points. Rubin Jones had 10 points.

Souley Boum had 20 points for the Miners (14-9, 7-4), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Jamal Bieniemy added 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

