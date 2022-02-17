OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Bell leads North Texas against Florida Atlantic after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 1:22 AM

North Texas Mean Green (18-4, 11-1 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-10, 8-4 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -2; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls after Thomas Bell scored 21 points in North Texas’ 67-44 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Owls are 13-3 on their home court. Florida Atlantic scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Mean Green are 11-1 in conference matchups. North Texas ranks second in C-USA shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The Owls and Mean Green square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Forrest is averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Tylor Perry is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.5 points for the Mean Green. Mardrez McBride is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Mean Green: 10-0, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

