Beckton Jr. carries American past Loyola (Md.) 65-55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stacy Beckton Jr. had 22 points as American topped Loyola (Maryland) 65-55 on Saturday.

Johnny O’Neil had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for American (9-21, 5-13 Patriot League). Matt Rogers added 10 points. Colin Smalls had 10 points.

Loyola (Md.) totaled 14 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Cam Spencer had 21 points for the Greyhounds (14-15, 8-10). Kenneth Jones added 13 points. Golden Dike had 10 rebounds.

The Eagles evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.) defeated American 78-73 on Jan. 22.

