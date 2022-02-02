Beckton and the American Eagles visit conference foe Lafayette

American Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 2-6 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

American Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 2-6 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stacy Beckton Jr. and the American Eagles take on Neal Quinn and the Lafayette Leopards on Wednesday.

The Leopards have gone 2-7 at home. Lafayette averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 2-6 against Patriot opponents. American averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Leopards won the last matchup 69-56 on Jan. 25. Quinn scored 17 points points to help lead the Leopards to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Beckton is averaging 12.1 points for the Eagles. Colin Smalls is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

