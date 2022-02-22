Beckton, American Eagles to visit Taylor, Lehigh Mountain Hawks

American Eagles (8-20, 4-12 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-18, 8-8 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (8-20, 4-12 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-18, 8-8 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Lehigh in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 7-7 in home games. Lehigh is sixth in the Patriot scoring 67.2 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Eagles are 4-12 in conference play. American ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 1.5.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Mountain Hawks won the last meeting 63-61 on Jan. 1. Evan Taylor scored 25 points points to help lead the Mountain Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Nic Lynch is shooting 55.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 6.4 points for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

