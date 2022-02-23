CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Bean scores 21 to lead Utah St. past New Mexico 81-56

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 12:36 AM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Utah State romped past New Mexico 81-56 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Horvath had 19 points for Utah State (16-13, 7-9 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Sean Bairstow added 12 points. Steven Ashworth had 10 points and six assists.

New Mexico scored 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points for the Lobos (11-17, 3-11). KJ Jenkins added 12 points. Jay Allen-Tovar had 11 points.

Jaelen House, who was second on the Lobos in scoring entering the contest with 17 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

The Aggies, who also beat New Mexico 90-87 on Jan. 8., swept the season series with the Lobos.

