College Basketball

Bean leads Utah State against Wyoming after 32-point outing

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 2:02 AM

Utah State Aggies (15-9, 6-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (19-3, 8-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on the Wyoming Cowboys after Justin Bean scored 32 points in Utah State’s 90-75 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Cowboys have gone 10-0 at home. Wyoming ranks third in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Graham Ike leads the Cowboys with 8.5 boards.

The Aggies are 6-5 against MWC opponents. Utah State leads the MWC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Bean averaging 9.4.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last meeting 71-69 on Jan. 16. Ike scored 23 points points to help lead the Cowboys to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Steven Ashworth averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Bean is shooting 46.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Categories:

