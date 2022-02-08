OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Bean leads Utah State…

Bean leads Utah State against Wyoming after 32-point outing

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah State Aggies (15-9, 6-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (19-3, 8-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays the Wyoming Cowboys after Justin Bean scored 32 points in Utah State’s 90-75 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Cowboys are 10-0 on their home court. Wyoming averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 6-5 against MWC opponents. Utah State ranks sixth in the MWC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Cowboys won the last meeting 71-69 on Jan. 16. Graham Ike scored 23 points points to help lead the Cowboys to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 14.1 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Rylan Jones is averaging 6.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Aggies. Bean is averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

Lawmakers urge cancellation of multibillion dollar VA logistics system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up