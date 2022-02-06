OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Bean carries Utah St.…

Bean carries Utah St. over UNLV 90-75

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 32 points and 10 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 90-75 win over UNLV on Saturday.

Bean was outscored by the Runnin’ Rebels’ Bryce Hamilton, who had 33 points.

Bean made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Brandon Horvath had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Utah State (15-9, 6-5 Mountain West Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Sean Bairstow added 14 points.

Utah State totaled 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jordan McCabe had 13 points and eight assists for the Runnin’ Rebels (13-10, 5-5). Justin Webster added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up