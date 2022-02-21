CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Bean and the Utah State Aggies host conference foe New Mexico

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

New Mexico Lobos (11-16, 3-10 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-13, 6-9 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal Mashburn, Jr. and the New Mexico Lobos take on Justin Bean and the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday.

The Aggies have gone 8-5 in home games. Utah State is 2-6 in one-possession games.

The Lobos are 3-10 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks third in the MWC shooting 35.1% from deep. Safi Fino-A-Laself paces the Lobos shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Aggies won the last meeting 90-87 on Jan. 9. Bean scored 21 points points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 assists. Bean is shooting 48.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Mashburn is averaging 17.9 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Lobos: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

