OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Battle scores 14 to…

Battle scores 14 to lift UNC Asheville past Hampton 69-53

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jamon Battle registered 14 points and eight rebounds as UNC Asheville topped Hampton 69-53 on Wednesday night.

LJ Thorpe had 17 points for UNC Asheville (13-11, 5-6 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Drew Pember added 13 points and four blocks. Tajion Jones had 9 points and 13 rebounds.

Dajour Dickens had 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks for the Pirates (7-15, 3-8). Russell Dean added 14 points. Najee Garvin had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up