Battle, Minnesota Golden Gophers to host Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats (12-12, 5-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 3-12 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Minnesota in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Golden Gophers have gone 7-5 at home. Minnesota has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 5-10 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.3% from downtown. Ryan Greer leads the Wildcats shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

The Golden Gophers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Payton Willis is averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Boo Buie is shooting 39.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.