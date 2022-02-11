Battle leads Minnesota against Penn State after 21-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-11, 4-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-10, 2-10 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-11, 4-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-10, 2-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Penn State Nittany Lions after Jamison Battle scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 78-65 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-5 at home. Minnesota is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nittany Lions are 4-8 in Big Ten play. Penn State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by John Harrar averaging 3.4.

The Golden Gophers and Nittany Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is averaging 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.