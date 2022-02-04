OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Meet local Olympians
Basile scores 29 to lead Wright St. past Detroit 90-59

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 10:25 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 29 points as Wright State easily defeated Detroit 90-59 on Friday night.

Basile made 12 of 15 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 15 points for Wright State (13-10, 10-4 Horizon League). AJ Braun added 11 points. Trey Calvin had 11 points and seven assists.

DJ Harvey scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Titans (8-11, 5-4). Antoine Davis, the nation’s leading scorer at 24 points per game, made 5 of 19 shots and finished with 15 points for the Titans.

