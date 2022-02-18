CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Basile scores 26 to lift Wright State over Oakland 78-74

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 11:37 PM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Grant Basile had 26 points as Wright State narrowly defeated Oakland 78-74 on Friday night.

Tanner Holden had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wright State (16-12, 13-6 Horizon League). Trey Calvin added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Andrew Welage also scored 10 points.

Jalen Moore had 20 points and seven assists for the Golden Grizzlies (18-9, 11-5). Jamal Cain added 18 points and nine rebounds. Micah Parrish had 15 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies this season. Wright State defeated Oakland 75-64 on Feb. 5.

