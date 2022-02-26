CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Basile lifts Wright St.…

Basile lifts Wright St. past Robert Morris 71-61

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 20 points as Wright State beat Robert Morris 71-61 on Saturday night.

Trey Calvin had 18 points for Wright State (18-13, 15-7 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Kahliel Spear had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (7-23, 5-16), who have now lost four consecutive games. Brandon Stone added 13 points. Jaron Williams had 13 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Colonials this season. Wright State defeated Robert Morris 75-73 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up