Basile leads Wright State against Detroit Mercy after 26-point outing

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 13-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (11-13, 8-6 Horizon) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 13-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (11-13, 8-6 Horizon)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Detroit Mercy Titans after Grant Basile scored 26 points in Wright State’s 78-74 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans are 6-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders are 13-6 in Horizon play. Wright State is seventh in the Horizon shooting 32.8% from deep. Keaton Norris leads the Raiders shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won 90-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Basile led the Raiders with 29 points, and D.J. Harvey led the Titans with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Davis averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Madut Akec is averaging 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Tanner Holden is scoring 19.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Raiders. Basile is averaging 17.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

