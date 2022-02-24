CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Basile carries Wright State past Youngstown State 84-71

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:20 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 29 points and Tanner Holden added 27 points as Wright State topped Youngstown State 84-71 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had six rebounds and six assists, and Tim Finke added seven rebounds for Wright State (17-13, 14-7 Horizon League). Basile hit 12 of 16 shots. Holden also had 10 rebounds.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 20 points for the Penguins (18-12, 12-8). Tevin Olison added 19 points and Michael Akuchie had 12 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Penguins. Youngstown State defeated Wright State 90-87 on Jan. 15.

