Basile carries Wright State past Youngstown State 84-71

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 29 points and Tanner Holden added 27 points as Wright State topped Youngstown State 84-71 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had six rebounds and six assists, and Tim Finke added seven rebounds for Wright State (17-13, 14-7 Horizon League). Basile hit 12 of 16 shots. Holden also had 10 rebounds.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 20 points for the Penguins (18-12, 12-8). Tevin Olison added 19 points and Michael Akuchie had 12 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Penguins. Youngstown State defeated Wright State 90-87 on Jan. 15.

