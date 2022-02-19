CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Barry powers Dartmouth to 79-50 romp over Columbia

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:47 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brendan Barry posted 18 points as Dartmouth rolled past Columbia 79-50 on Saturday night.

Dame Adelekun had 10 points for the Big Green (7-15, 4-7 Ivy League). Aaryn Rai and Garrison Wade grabbed seven rebounds apiece.

Columbia totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Zavian McLean scored a season-high 21 points and had five steals for the Lions (4-20, 1-11), who have now lost 10 consecutive games. Robbie Stankard added nine rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had eight rebounds.

The Big Green improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Dartmouth defeated Columbia 76-63 on Jan. 29.

