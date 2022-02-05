OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Barry leads Dartmouth against Brown after 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 3:22 AM

Dartmouth Big Green (5-13, 2-5 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-13, 2-6 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces the Brown Bears after Brendan Barry scored 25 points in Dartmouth’s 72-69 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 4-5 at home. Brown scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Big Green have gone 2-5 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Big Green won the last matchup 58-46 on Jan. 9. Ryan Cornish scored 14 points to help lead the Big Green to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Tamenang Choh is averaging 13.7 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Brown.

Taurus Samuels is averaging 9.9 points for the Big Green. Barry is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

