Barcello leads BYU against Loyola Marymount (CA) after 22-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-16, 2-11 WCC) at BYU Cougars (19-9, 7-6 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays the Loyola Marymount Lions after Alex Barcello scored 22 points in BYU’s 69-64 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Cougars have gone 10-2 in home games. BYU averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Lions are 2-11 in conference play. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The teams play for the 17th time this season in WCC play. The Cougars won the last meeting 83-82 on Feb. 11. Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 8.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Barcello is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Eli Scott is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Cameron Shelton is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

