Bannan scores 26 to lead Montana over S. Utah 78-67

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 11:24 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had a career-high 26 points as Montana stretched its home winning streak to 12 games, topping Southern Utah 78-67 on Monday night.

Robby Beasley III had 13 points for Montana (16-8, 9-4 Big Sky Conference). Lonnell Martin Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds. Brandon Whitney had 10 points.

Tevian Jones had 23 points for the Thunderbirds (15-7, 9-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Jason Spurgin added 13 points. Maizen Fausett had 11 points.

