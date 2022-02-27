CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Bannan scores 23 to…

Bannan scores 23 to power Montana over Montana State 80-74

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 23 points as Montana turned back Montana State 80-74 on Sunday.

Brandon Whitney had 17 points for the Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7 Big Sky Conference). Robby Beasley III added 13 points and Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 12.

Xavier Bishop scored a season-high 27 points for the Bobcats (21-7, 13-4). Jubrile Belo added 21 points and 16 rebounds.

The Grizzlies evened the season series against the Bobcats. Montana State defeated Montana 66-59 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up