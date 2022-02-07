OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Bannan, Montana Grizzlies to…

Bannan, Montana Grizzlies to host Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-6, 9-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (15-8, 8-4 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Southern Utah in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Grizzlies are 11-0 in home games. Montana is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunderbirds are 9-2 against Big Sky opponents. Southern Utah is the Big Sky leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Maizen Fausett averaging 8.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Tevian Jones is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Aanen Moody is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up