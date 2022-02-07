Bannan, Montana Grizzlies to host Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-6, 9-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (15-8, 8-4 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-6, 9-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (15-8, 8-4 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Southern Utah in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Grizzlies are 11-0 in home games. Montana is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunderbirds are 9-2 against Big Sky opponents. Southern Utah is the Big Sky leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Maizen Fausett averaging 8.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Tevian Jones is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Aanen Moody is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.