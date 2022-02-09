Bannan leads Montana against Northern Arizona after 26-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-15, 4-8 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (16-8, 9-4 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-15, 4-8 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (16-8, 9-4 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Josh Bannan scored 26 points in Montana’s 78-67 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Grizzlies have gone 12-0 at home. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bannan averaging 6.8.

The Lumberjacks are 4-8 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is third in the Big Sky with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 9.1.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 58-48 on Jan. 22. Bannan scored 18 points points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is averaging 14.1 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

Jalen Cole is averaging 19.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

