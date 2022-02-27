Bannan leads Montana against Montana State after 23-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (21-6, 13-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-11, 10-7 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Montana State Bobcats (21-6, 13-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-11, 10-7 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Josh Bannan scored 23 points in Montana’s 82-74 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Grizzlies have gone 13-1 in home games. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Mack Anderson averaging 0.6.

The Bobcats are 13-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is second in the Big Sky with 13.9 assists per game led by Xavier Bishop averaging 4.3.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last meeting 66-59 on Jan. 10. Amin Adamu scored 19 points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Parker is averaging 9.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Bannan is averaging 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the past 10 games for Montana.

Tyler Patterson is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.1 points. Bishop is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.