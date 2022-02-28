CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Bankston lifts Norfolk St. past North Carolina Central 75-46

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 10:26 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kris Bankston had a career-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Norfolk State won its 10th consecutive home game, routing North Carolina Central 75-46 on Monday night.

Bankston hit 9 of 11 shots.

Dana Tate Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (20-6, 11-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jalen Hawkins added 11 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had seven assists and six rebounds.

Norfolk State dominated the first half and led 49-17 at halftime.

Eric Boone had 18 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (14-14, 8-5). Cameron Butler added seven rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Eagles. North Carolina Central defeated Norfolk State 70-67 on Jan. 31.

