CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Banks scores 16 to…

Banks scores 16 to lead Chattanooga past Samford 70-57

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Darius Banks registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Chattanooga beat Samford 70-57 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 12 points and eight rebounds for Chattanooga (24-7, 14-4 Southern Conference). Silvio De Sousa added seven rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste, who was second on the Mocs in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game, scored only 7 points on 0-of-12 shooting.

Jermaine Marshall had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-10, 10-8), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Ques Glover added 12 points. Logan Dye had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Mocs evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Samford defeated Chattanooga 80-72 on Feb. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up